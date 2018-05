Bullying is a public health crisis that can seriously affect a young person's sense of safety, self-worth and their overall health. Bullying can affect everyone—those who are bullied, those who bully and those who witness bullying. Bullying is linked to many negative outcomes including impacts on mental and physical health, substance abuse and suicide.

Join Buckeye Health Plan in the fight against bullying during Mental Health Awareness Month.

BuckeyeHealthPlan.com

1-866-246-4358