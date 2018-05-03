All 4,200 crystal lights on Cleveland Playhouse Square chandelier just cleaned (video)

The Playhouse Square chandelier, "the largest permanent outdoor chandelier in the world," celebrated its fourth anniversary this week.

The chandelier was a part of a revitalization for Cleveland's theater district.

On May 2, 2014 Cleveland dedicated the 4,200 crystal light illuminated by 70 GE Infusion Modules. The 20-foot-tall structure is suspended 44-feet above the intersection of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

An estimated 20,000 people came out to watch the christening of the 8,500 pound chandelier in 2014.

"It's been a huge part of turning Playhouse Square around," Tom Einhouse, vice-president of facilities and capital said on the fourth anniversary of the light's installation.

You can add this to the list of jobs I’m too afraid to do pic.twitter.com/6aIQdQ9FHO — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.