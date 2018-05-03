Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' game put on hold pending opinion from Ohio Attorney General's Office

The Grayton Road Tavern's new "Queen of Hearts" game has been put on hold effective immediately.

Grayton Road Tavern owner, James Page, offered the following statement Thursday night regarding the news:

We are temporarily pausing the Queen of Hearts game while we await an opinion from the State of Ohio Attorney General's office or a decision from a court regarding the continuation of the game. We appreciate everyone's patience while this matter progresses through the legal system. Anyone who purchased tickets today will be contacted by the information that was placed on the ticket for a full refund. We apologize for the inconvenience. It is our hope that the Attorney General's office, or the court system will make a fair and ethical decision, not only for our game, but for all of the Queen of Hearts games that are currently being held throughout the great State of Ohio.

Ticket sales had opened at several west side locations to kick the new game off on Thursday, and roughly 1,000 tickets were sold.

All ticket holders will receive refunds.

The Grayton Road Tavern has every ticket buyer's name and number, and will begin facilitating the refund process.

The game, which took Northeast Ohio by storm, reached a $5.5 million jackpot in March as the lucky lady was revealed.

The seven-figure winnings went to an unidentified Northeast Ohio man.

The new game was set to open with a $550,000 jackpot, which, per game rules, was taken from the previous jackpot.

