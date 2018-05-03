Up-and coming ballet dancers to premiere 'The Little Mermaid': Romona's Kids

You've probably seen The Little Mermaid Disney movie, or maybe even the Broadway show.

But now, some local students will be presenting the story as a ballet, right here in Northeast Ohio.

The Ballet Theatre of Ohio will hold the world premiere of The Little Mermaid May 5 and 6 at the Akron Civic Theater.

All of the dancers train at the Christine Jones/Meneer School of Dance.

The troupe is mostly made up of kids from kindergarten to 12th grade, with just a few professionals.

Christine Meneer, Artistic Director of BTO, is a native of Cuyahoga Falls.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.