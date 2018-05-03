Mansfield Police pursuing armed and dangerous homicide suspect

The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon on the 700 block of Bowman Street.

Police arrived to the scene and found 32-year-old Nolan Lovett.

Investigators said Lovett had at least one gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities said he was treated at the scene by medical personnel from the Mansfield Fire Department and was transported to Ohio Health Hospital.

He later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses told police the suspect shot Lovett after a short verbal altercation.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators found several guns at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 419-755-9432 or 419-755-9755.

