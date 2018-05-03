Mentor students cheer Cavs to victory after canceled D.C. trip

More than 600 Memorial Middle School students spent Thursday evening at the Cleveland Cavaliers watch party just days after their trip to Washington D.C. was canceled.

The team invited the 8th graders to The Q to watch the Cavs play the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the playoff series. Students were given free transportation, rally towels, shirts and food vouchers.

Although students were bummed they didn't get to go to Washington D.C., they were thankful for the Cavs.

"Honestly, it's a great experience that we're here right now and I want to thank the Cavs, but, again, I'm sad we don't get to go to D.C.," said {(4:19 Alyssa Perez.

"I thought it was really cool that the Cavs invited us. They're real heroes for doing this, you know," said Matt Sabor.

"I'd rather be in DC right now, but we get to have fun still," said Michael Harrison.

Parents said it's still up in the air whether or not they'll be refunded for the canceled trip.