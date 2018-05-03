Cleveland firefighters dash into burning home after hearing cries, find this instead

Cleveland firefighters raced to a blaze on the city's east side Thursday, after hearing victims might be trapped inside.

According to the fire department, crews arrived at 1207 East 170th St., ran into the home and heard crying; however, they were unable to locate anyone.

After dousing flames in the attic, firefighters took a second look through the house and found the source of the crying: a toy cat.

No one was injured in the fire, to the relief of the crew.

#CLE Firefighters worked to exhaustion searching inside ?? ??. Kept hearing “crying” but found no victim. Turned out to be this toy cat... pic.twitter.com/EuX0oS8Eps — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 3, 2018

