100 complaints filed against Discovery Tours in wake of school trip debacle

The embattled travel company, Discovery Tours, is now staring down more than 100 complaints after news broke that Mentor's Memorial Middle School Washington, D.C. trip was canceled this week.

Ohio Attorney General's Office spokeswoman, Kate Hanson, offered the following update Thursday evening:

We have received over 100 complaints. We would still encourage consumers to file complaints with our office and to reach out to their credit card companies if that is an option for them.

The Mentor trip, which cost more than $230,000 and included more than 500 students, was abruptly canceled Tuesday after reported contractual miscues by Discovery Tours.

In the wake of the controversy, several other school districts -- which scheduled student trips with Discovery Tours -- have been demanding answers from the travel company.

Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Oberlin, Solon and Twinsburg school districts have been left in limbo over the status of their respective trips.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced North Royalton's school trip will move forward with the help of Nowak Tours and Lakefront Lines.

