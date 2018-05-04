Strong storms, winds up to 50 mph moving into Cleveland area (weather timeline photos)

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman: Impulses of low pressure rippling along the frontal boundary draped across the region again today will take the blame for another spate of showers and thunder from time to time – mainly early - as temperatures recover to near 80 degrees on gusty south winds.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for just about everybody the rest of the afternoon. Storms moving in now. Could be looking at wind damage and power outages the rest of the day. Things really quiet down this evening.

A storm or two this afternoon could reach severe criteria, so be ALERT to that possibility.

We can look forward to a slow clearing trend as the night wares on and temperatures slip into the 50s.

Look for strong storms to start between 1 and 2 p.m. They should be past the Cleveland area around 4 or 5 p.m.

High pressure comes to our rescue on Saturday ushering in the return of sunshine and highs that top out in the low 70s.

The threat of rain shows up again on Sunday afternoon along with more seasonable temps near 70.

