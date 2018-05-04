Ohio's free fishing weekend: Best lakes to catch yellow perch, walleye

More than 66 million sport fish were stocked into Ohio waters last year, and you can reel them in for free this weekend.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is opening up the public waterways to all Ohio residents who are at least 16-years-old. There is no need to obtain a fishing license for this weekend's Free Fishing Days.

Yellow perch and walleye are two popular fish in Ohio. Both are common in Lake Erie, but you don't have to drive north to fill your cooler.

The ODNR ranked the top 10 inland lakes in Ohio to catch the sport fish.

Yellow perch over 9 inches:

Findlay Reservoir #2 Williams Reservoir Wauseon Reservoir #2 Ferguson Reservoir Bresler Reservoir Metzger Reservoir Defiance Reservoir Williard Reservoir Findlay Reservoir #1 Van Wert Reservoir #1

Walleye over 20 inches:

Amick Reservoir Pymatuning Lake Atwood Lake Buckeye Lake C.J. Brown Reservoir Mosquito Lake Pleasant Hill Lake Clendening Lake LaDue Reservoir Lake Lecomte

Click here for tips on catching yellow perch and walleye.

Visit the Ohio Department of Natural Resource fishing forecast to find the best place to reel in other native Ohio fish.

An annual fishing license for Ohio residents cost $19 per year.

