Kent State shooting site dedicated as National Historic Landmark on 48th annual commemoration

Forty-eight years after protests turned deadly on the campus of Kent State University, the site of the May 4 shooting will be dedicated as a National Historic Landmark.

During the 48th annual commemoration of the protests and shooting, school officials and politicians will dedicate 17 acres as one of the most significant historic locations in the country, joining sites such as Pearl Harbor and the Grand Canyon National Park.

Four students were fatally shot and nine others were injured on May 4, 1970 when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on students who were protesting against the U.S. bombing in Cambodia.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place at Honors College Plaza at 3:30 p.m. Following the ceremony, renowned journalist Dan Rather will appear on campus to reflect his experience as a new anchor and journalist throughout the year.

The May 4 site is one of 76 locations in Ohio designated as a National Historic Landmark and is among approximately 2,500 in the nation.

Click here for a full schedule of the May 4 commemoration events.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.