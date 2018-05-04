2 people taken to hospital after escaping house fire in Cleveland

2 people taken to hospital after escaping house fire in Clevelan - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire early Friday morning, transporting two people from the scene to a local hospital.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews were called to a home near the intersection of Wade Park Avenue and East 91st Place before 3 a.m. Friday.

A Triple-2 alarm fire was sounded by the fire department, prompting additional response.

Two occupants were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

