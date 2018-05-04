2 people taken to hospital after escaping house fire in Cleveland

Cleveland firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire early Friday morning, transporting two people from the scene to a local hospital.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews were called to a home near the intersection of Wade Park Avenue and East 91st Place before 3 a.m. Friday.

A Triple-2 alarm fire was sounded by the fire department, prompting additional response.

E. 91 and wade park. Building on fire. 2-2-2. 2nd alarm — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) May 4, 2018

Two occupants were taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

UPDATE Triple 2 ?? on Wade Park in 6th Battalion. Fire under control. 2 residents transported in stable condition. Fast response/nice stop. pic.twitter.com/Ee01TNYKzm — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 4, 2018

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

