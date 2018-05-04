Watch all of LeBron James' 43 points in the Cavs Game 2 win (video)

LeBron James was dominant throughout the 2017-18 NBA regular season, and is continuing his ridiculous play in the playoffs.

James is averaging 34.4 points per game in nine playoff games this year against a stout Indiana Pacers lineup and the No. 1 seed Toronto Raptors. He is also averaging a near triple-double with 9.9 rebounds per game and 9 assists.

This is the 33-year-old's 13th trip to the playoffs. His points per game during this year's playoff run so far is the second-highest average of his career. He averaged 35.3 points per game in 14 games during the 2008-09 playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James dropped 43 points in Game 2 against the Raptors Thursday night. Watch all of his buckets here:

He also grabbed 8 rebounds and totaled 14 assists.

The Cavaliers come back to Cleveland Saturday night for Game 3 against the Raptors. The Cavs hold a 2-0 series lead.

