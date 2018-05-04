Cedar Point opens with 'a vengeance' this weekend

The public will have the first opportunity to ride the Cedar Point's highly-anticipated new roller coaster "Steel Vengeance" when the park opens for the 2018 season on Saturday, May 5.

Steel Vengeance is the world's first hyper-hybrid coaster, standing at 205 feet over FrontierTown and shattering 10 world records.

Guests can enjoy live music, meet costumed-characters, and win prizes to celebrate the coaster's public debut.

In addition to Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point is welcoming new food options that offer up meals like gourmet burgers, curly fries, barbeque and unique cotton candy treats.

Hotel Breakers is expanding this season with a new six-story tower adjacent to the main hotel. The hotel will now feature 669 guest rooms and suites.

Lighthouse Point is also being overhauled with 25 new "Ultimate RV" camping sites.

For times, ticketing, and more park information, visit Cedar Point online.

