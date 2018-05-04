Lakewood's Melt Bar and Grilled reopens after renovations

Melt Bar and Grilled in Lakewood is set to reopen Friday after updates and remodeling to the flagship restaurant.

Cleveland 19 News got an exclusive first look inside the restaurant before the grand re-opening on Friday.

The official grand re-opening will be held at 11 a.m. on May 4. The celebration will include a “special” guest that’s not being disclosed at this time.

Since opening Melt’s first location in Lakewood 12 years ago, owner Matt Fish has turned the grilled cheese business into a booming local franchise.

There are a dozen restaurants across the state.

