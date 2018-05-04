'Lola' loves belly rubs and needs a 'fur-ever' home

If you're looking for a furry friend, we're introducing Lola to you!

The adorable dog was brought in from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Lola's family moved out of the country and could not take her with them.

She is approximately 6-years-old and loves her belly rubbed, is affectionate, and is great with children.

The Cleveland APL is holding an adoption event at the SouthPark Mall in Strongsville this weekend.

If you're interested in adopting Lola or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

