Cleveland police investigate fatal crash on city's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning.

According to police, officers and paramedics responded to the intersection of East 82nd Street and Kinsman Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

A passenger vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews set up a detour in the area and buses were re-routed.

