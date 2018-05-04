7 fun facts about Iceland to know before your cheap flight from Cleveland

For the first time in nearly a decade, a nonstop flight from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport departed for a European destination.

Wow Air's inaugural flight departed from Cleveland early Friday morning, bringing travelers to Iceland and beyond.

The airline company, along with Icelandair, are offering the first direct flights to Iceland with connections to dozens of other European locations. Wow Air's flights start at $104 for a one-way trip.

Iceland is close in size to the state of Ohio, but there are several facts future travelers may now know about the country.

According to the travel site LandLopers.com:

There aren't any McDonald's restaurants anywhere in Iceland.

First names not previously used in Iceland must be approved by the Icelandic Naming Committee.

In 2010, Iceland banned strip clubs.

In Iceland owning a pet snake, lizard or turtle is against the law.

The country’s national sport is handball.

Iceland does not have an army, navy or air force.

Mosquitoes do not exist in Iceland.

The airline company hopes that, with such cheap tickets, residents in Northeast Ohio will travel to the "Land of Fire and Ice."

