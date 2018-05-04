Former teacher pleads not guilty to having sex with 3 students

A former McKinley High School teacher pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday to having sex with three male students.

Tiffany Eichler was indicted by the Stark County Grand Jury on three counts of sexual battery.

According to Canton police, Eichler had sex with the students from January-March 8, 2018.

One student reported the teacher picked him up near his home in February during parent-teacher conferences and drove to a park to have sex.

Eichler resigned in April.

She remains out on bond and will be back in court on May 16 for a pre-trial.

