Cleveland Browns rookies gear up for minicamp

The draft is over and the off-season has officially begun.

Cleveland Browns rookies made their way to facilities late Thursday evening and had their first practice Friday, May 4.

Arrive in Berea ??

Get fitted for equipment ??

Meet your new family ??



Our rooks are ready for minicamp pic.twitter.com/mA4P0hl8l4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 4, 2018

In an effort to spark some competition among new guys, the organization is encouraging the new guys to "earn their stripes."

This ritual isn't entirely new as college programs have been using the strategies for years. In sort of a right of passage, it symbolizes that said player is officially apart of the team.

Rookies hope to make their mark for the next 3-4 days, they'll get their first opportunity at practice today at 3:40 p.m.

