Cleveland Browns rookies gear up for minicamp

The draft is over and the off-season has officially begun.
Cleveland Browns rookies made their way to facilities late Thursday evening and had their first practice Friday, May 4.
Arrive in Berea ??— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 4, 2018
Get fitted for equipment ??
Meet your new family ??
Our rooks are ready for minicamp pic.twitter.com/mA4P0hl8l4
In an effort to spark some competition among new guys, the organization is encouraging the new guys to "earn their stripes."
#EarnYourStripes pic.twitter.com/qNUPesnRFu— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 3, 2018
This ritual isn't entirely new as college programs have been using the strategies for years. In sort of a right of passage, it symbolizes that said player is officially apart of the team.
Rookies hope to make their mark for the next 3-4 days, they'll get their first opportunity at practice today at 3:40 p.m.
