Hartville husband pleads not guilty to throwing wife of Tennessee bridge

The 73-year-old Hartville husband accused of throwing his wife off a Tennessee bridge in January, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday.

Philip Snider was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The body of Roberta Snider, 72, has not been found.

Family members say Philip was taking Robert to Graceland "one last time before she died".

Philip remains held on a $5 million bond in the Stark County Jail.

