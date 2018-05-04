Stroll down 'blossom lane' under the Cherry trees in Northeast Ohio (photos)

Cleveland Metroparks says over 100 cherry blossom trees in the Brookside Reservation are blooming beautifully.

The Yoshino cherry trees at Brookside Reservation are a gift from the Japanese Association of Northeast Ohio.

They line the park's walking path known as "blossom lane."

The first trees, which were planted in the 1990s, are meant to beautify the area and improve the environment.

The 132-acre Brookside Reservation is located in Cleveland and boasts the opportunity to enjoy plants and wildlife in an urban setting.

