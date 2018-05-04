Hot Tickets: 4 things to do in Cleveland this weekend

The weekend is here and its time to look for something to do.

Because it finally feels like spring on a weekend why not get outside?

Do the zoo:

It's finally time to get out and enjoy a beautiful day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The weather on Saturday is expected to be in the 70's with only a 10 percent chance of rain.

Ticket prices for the 2018 season are as follows:

Adults $14.95

Seniors (ages 62 and older) Senior ticket present by MetroHealth $12.95

Juniors (ages 2-11) $10.95

Under 2 years of age Free

Taco crawl? Yes, please!

This weekend is Cinco de Mayo so how can you pass up the downtown Taco Crawl?

Ten bars and restaurants in the Warehouse District and in the East Bank of the Flats are participating.

"Think of this as a food crawl meets bar crawl which turns into Cinco De Mayo party!" according to the website for the event.

Tickets range from $25 to $44 with fees.

Playing the ponies for a good cause

Saturday is also the running of the Kentucky Derby.

The fourth annual "Down + Derby in CLE 2018" is being hosted by Associate Board of "Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio" at Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City.

Asking that you wear your "Derby best," $30 gets you in the door and two drink tickets.

Cavs are rollin'

After taking Games 1 and 2 in Toronto, Lebron James and crew come home to the Q for Game 3 to set up the sweep.

Game time is 8:30 on Saturday night and through Flash Seats the cheapest ticket to get in is $78, plus fees, at the time of this article.

