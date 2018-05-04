Jet Express launches first ferry of the season for Put-In-Bay

Jet Express launched the first ferry of the season for Put-In-Bay on Friday. (Source WOIO)

Some of the customers at the first ferry make it a tradition to go to opening day each year.

Here is a list of places the ferry can go:

Port Clinton to Put-In-Bay

Port Clinton to Kelleys Island

Sandusky to Put-In-Bay

Sandusky to Cedar Point

Sandusky to Kelleys Island

Cedar Point to Kelleys Island

Cedar Point to Put-In-Bay

Island to Island

Round Trip ticket costs for Port Clinton to Put-In-Bay:

$34 for adult

$15 for 12-16-years-old

$6 for a child

5-years-old or younger is free

Customers can buy tickets online.

Jet Express also offers a deal online for customers to go from Port Clinton or Sandusky to Put-In-Bay and Kelleys Island.

The Jet Express can travel at 40 miles per hour.

The ferry service lists parking rates on its website.

The website also lists promotions and discounts.

Season passes are also available for $415.

Ticket prices go up for Festival of Sail and Word's Largest Rubber Duck.

The duck will be floating from July 12-15.

People will also have the chance to tour tall ships, tickets for the festival are also online.

