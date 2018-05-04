Heartwarming photos of kids getting adopted to celebrate National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month, a time to recognize youth in foster care and the parents who play a part in a child's life through adoption.

President George H.W. Bush first recognized the month of May as National Foster Care Month in 1988 as a way to show appreciation for foster parents across the country.

A report released in 2017 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated approximately 437,465 children in foster care in Sept. 2016. The average age of the children in foster care when the report was compiled was approximately 8 years old; over 50 percent were boys.

The statistics are startling, but the day of adoption for some children is often the happiest day of their lives.

Here are heartwarming photos of youth in foster care on the day they were adopted, including several children from Ohio:

If the photos inspired you to adopt a child, contact the National Adoption Center for more information.

