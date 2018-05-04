Only 23 other managers in MLB history have been able to achieve the milestone Terry Francona reached on Thursday

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-4 on Thursday, this was Terry Francona's 1,500th win of his career as a manager.

Only three current managers have more victories.

The Indians manager ranks 24th all-time in wins.

Connie Mack has the most with 3,731.

Bruce Bochy has 1,869

Mike Scioica has 1,589

Buck Showalter has 1,512.

Bochy, Sciosica and Showalter are the only current managers to have more wins.

Francona had 285 wins with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1997-2000.

He had 744 wins with the Boston Red Sox in eight years.

The Red Sox won two World Series championships with Francona as the manager.

As of the morning of May 4, 2018 Francona has 471 victories with the Indians.

If you don't include his four years with the Phillies he has a winning percentage of 56.9.

The Indians are currently in first place in the American League Central. The Detroit Tigers are in second place in the division.

Cleveland is up 3.5 games on the Tigers.

Francona and the the Indians are the only team with a record above .500 in the AL Central.

The next three games for the Indians are against the New York Yankees, each game is in New York.

The Yankees eliminated the Indians from the 2017 playoffs.

