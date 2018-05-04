Akron woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend with an axe

The Akron Police department said 47-year-old Lisa Corbin has been charged with domestic violence. (Source Summit County Jail)

An Akron woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend with an axe.

The Akron Police Department said 47-year-old Lisa Corbin has been charged with domestic violence.

Police said Corbin stabbed her boyfriend with an axe and the victim had visible injuries on his arms and shins.

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene the suspect had a pair of scissors in her hand.

Authorities said the fight was apparently over Corbin taking the boyfriend's credit card and using it.

Corbin has had prior conviction for domestic violence, according to police.

