Former Lake County teacher sentenced to 33 years in prison for having sex with students

A former Lake County teacher was sentenced Friday to 33 years in prison for having sex with two female students.

Anthony Polizzi Jr. was a teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby Hills.

Polizzi had sex with the students during the 2009-2010 school year.

The victims were 17 and 18 years old at the time of the assaults.

Polizzi pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and six counts of sexual battery in March.

