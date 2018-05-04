Ohio man calls 9-1-1 after he finds random man sleeping on his couch (listen)

The Rittman Police Department said a couple found a stranger sleeping on a couch in their living room. (Source Rittman Police)

The Rittman Police Department said a couple found a stranger sleeping on a couch in their living room.

Police said sometime during the night the suspect the was able to climb through an unlocked window to get inside the apartment.

Investigators said 36-year-old Eric Branham fell asleep after eating some of their food and candy.

One of the victims told Branham to get out of the apartment while he was on the phone with dispatchers.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to arrest Branham without incident, according to police.

Police said the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is currently on parole from a drug conviction.

Officers said they found two knives and prescription medication in the suspect's possession at the time of his arrest.

Photos of the window, mugshot and evidence are courtesy of the Rittman Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.