All lanes of I-90 in Lorain County back open after 25 foot long sinkhole found

LORAIN COUNTY, OH -- All lanes of I-90 in Lorain County are back open after repairs have been made to a sinkhole.

It was originally reported as a pothole in the eastbound lane of I-90 in Friday morning, between SR 611 and SR 254, but when the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) inspected it, it turns out it was a sinkhole.

Upon initial inspection the hole appeared to be about 25 feet long and seven feet wide.

However, the majority of the sinkhole was hidden underground, beneath the cracked asphalt pictured above.

The hole was on the left side of the passing lane and stretched into the median.

ODOT made the repairs over the weekend.

Traffic was down to one lane on I-90 down in the Sheffield Village and Avon area for most of the weekend.

ODOT is not sure what caused the hole but their initial guess is a water main break that occurred in the area within the past year.

