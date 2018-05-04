Queen of Hearts drawing on hold at Grayton Road after prosecutor request

Fans of the popular "Queen of Hearts" drawing at the Grayton Road Tavern are frustrated after the owner suspended the game, citing an inquiry to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. (Source WOIO)

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley sent a request for an opinion to Mike Dewine's office over concerns that the game is illegal because it only pays 90 percent of the pot, with the remaining 10 percent serving as a rollover for the next jackpot.

O'Malley said this is a broad interpretation of a "pool not conducted for profit" and if the game is allowed to continue, the tavern becomes a "gambling house" with increased traffic and an unfair advantage over other bars.

Players outside the Grayton Road Tavern felt the suspension of the game was ridiculous and the prosecutor and the state have bigger problems to worry about than a game for working people. Many said they knew the rules when they bought a ticket and if they didn't like the rules, they wouldn't have played.

Dan Tierney with the Attorney General's Office said they have stayed away from this issue in the past because of the gray area regarding the "pool not conducted for profit" and left the issue up to local law enforcement. But they will be issuing an opinion on this in the coming weeks or months because of the request by Prosecutor O'Malley.

James Page, owner of the Grayton Road Tavern, says they'll be giving full refunds and they hope that the Attorney General or the court will make a fair and ethical decision for their game and all Queen of Hearts games throughout Ohio.

