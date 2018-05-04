Cleveland Browns rookies are ready to work

Cleveland Browns rookies were poised in first minicamp practice. (Source: AP Images)

No more flashing lights, red carpets or fancy suits. All the hype from the NFL Draft is over. -- It's officially grind time.

The mood at the first Cleveland Browns rookie camp practice was evident, prove the doubters wrong.

Former wide receiver Josh Cribbs leading @Browns rookies in special teams drills. pic.twitter.com/PBkKXjuKbO — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 4, 2018

The Cleveland Browns shocked the world last week at the NFL Draft picking up 5-foot-11-inch quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The former Heisman winner was no question one of the best athletes within college football last year. But his on and off the field persona brought comparisons to another highly coveted pick, Johnny Manziel.

The newcomers aren't paying too much attention to the media; they're too busy learning the playbook.

Rookies looking good through individual sessions. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Joel Stave are warming up https://t.co/ZmXb11Fpqu pic.twitter.com/nIgQEjtWFz — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 4, 2018

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley will call the offensive signals this year as players try their best to get familiar with the offense.

Rookie camp will last throughout the weekend as players get acquainted and compete for roster spots.

