Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio as 50 mph winds rip through region

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) -

More than 5,000 are without power Friday afternoon as high winds rip through Northeast Ohio.

The outages are most prevalent through Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Mahoning, Summit and Trumbull Counties.

Here's the county-by-county outage breakdown:

  • Ashtabula: 1,081
  • Cuyahoga: 754
  • Lake: 92
  • Mahoning: 830
  • Portage: 234
  • Summit: 1,803
  • Trumbull: 763

The number of outages peaked at 25,000, but the tally has dwindled throughout Friday evening as crews across the region have worked to put the lights back on.

