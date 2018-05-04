Thousands without power across Northeast Ohio as 50 mph winds rip through region

More than 5,000 are without power Friday afternoon as high winds rip through Northeast Ohio.

The outages are most prevalent through Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Mahoning, Summit and Trumbull Counties.

Here's the county-by-county outage breakdown:

Ashtabula: 1,081

Cuyahoga: 754

Lake: 92

Mahoning: 830

Portage: 234

Summit: 1,803

Trumbull: 763

The number of outages peaked at 25,000, but the tally has dwindled throughout Friday evening as crews across the region have worked to put the lights back on.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

