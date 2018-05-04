President Donald Trump visits Cleveland to speak about tax law

President Trump visited in Cleveland on Saturday. (Source CBS)

President Donald Trump visited Cleveland on Saturday to speak about the Republican tax law.

The President talked about how the law benefits small businesses in Ohio.

He also mentioned he wants to rework trade with China.

During the speech President Trump mentioned the stock market is up 35 percent since he won the election

Watch as Trump arrived to Burke Lakefront Airport on Saturday:

Watch President Trump's roundtable with a group of small business owners.

The president was recently in Ohio.

Back in March President Trump visited Richfield to push his infrastructure plan to rebuild the country's roads and bridges.

This was President Trump's fifth visit to Ohio.

President Trump's visit comes just three days before the midterm primary Tuesday.

He has endorsed Representative Jim Renacci for Senate, who was there today at the round table.

