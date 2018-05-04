Cleveland Cooks: Moneyball Meatball

Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky from The South Side in Tremont shared the recipe for the Money Meatball. (Source WOIO)

Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky from The South Side in Tremont shared the recipe for the Money Meatball.

What you need:

Oven

Baking Sheet

Three Medium Mixing Bowls

Medium Stock Pot

Knife

12 oz. cereal bowl

2.5 pounds of ground meat of choice (beef, chicken, pork, veal, turkey) or combination

16 oz. panko bread crumbs

1 small onion

2 garlic cloves

7 whole eggs

1 Liter Buttermilk

8 breakfast sausage patties – cooked

3 Crescent Rolls logs (Pillsbury Brand or similar)

Vegetable Spray

Salt and Pepper

Sweet Hungarian Paprika

The Moneyball Meatball:

In a bowl, combine 8oz. breadcrumbs, 10 oz buttermilk, ½ small chopped onion, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 whole egg, pinch of salt and pepper.

Mix, and let the breadcrumbs get soggy.

Add the buttermilk mixture to the ground beef in a separate bowl and mix well until all ingredients are incorporated evenly.

A couple more pinches of salt and black pepper.

Set it to marinate in the fridge for 15 minutes.

The Eggs:

Boil two quarters of water, gently add six eggs and boil for exactly six minutes. Remove the eggs directly into a bowl of very cold ice water.

Let cool for three minutes and peel gently.

Forming the Moneyball:

Pre-heat the oven to 375F and grease a small bowl with vegetable spray or household oil.

Place 6-8 oz. of meatball mix in the bowl and press a well in the center.

Gently place one egg inside and fold in to seal it in.

Gently scoop out the meat from the bowl, place on a greased baking sheet. Repeat.



Dough:

Blanket each meatball with desired amount of dough. Be creative.

Brush with butter or spray with oil.

Bake:

Bake for 20-30 minutes depending on your oven strength. When you start to see juices run clear (not bloody) from the Moneyball, that means it’s ready. Store and reheat later, or serve immediately with gravy, choice of sauce or side salad.



Gravy:

Pour the rest of the buttermilk into a medium sauce pot and bring to a boil, turn it down to a simmer and add 8 oz. of breadcrumbs, 1 minced garlic, 2 oz. chopped parsley, desired amount of cooked breakfast sausage (recommended 16 oz), pinch of salt and pepper and stir until desired thickness forms. For a thicker gravy, add more breadcrumbs. Add a pinch of sweet Hungarian paprika at the end for color and extra taste.

Plate:

In a shallow bowl, ladle in desired amount of gravy, place the Moneyball on top and enjoy! Watch out for steam, inside is very hot.

Make-a-head Tips:

Pre cook eggs and store up to 3 days.

Pre mix meatball recipe and store up to 24 hours.

Pre cook gravy and store up to 5 days.

*Safe Eating Disclaimer:

Follow safe food handling practices and recommended cooking temperatures for ground meat. Eating raw or undercooked animal product may increase the risk of foodborne pathogens.

Recommended internal temperature for cooking with ground meat:

Pork: 160F

Chicken & Turkey: 165

Beef: 160F

