Tonight @ 6: Sleeping invader; power outages

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

A local couple woke up and found a stranger sleeping on their couch.

What would you do?

And, thousands without power in our area.

We’ll update you on how long they may be in the dark.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.