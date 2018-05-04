44 million Americans have a side hustle, here are 3 dream gigs from Cleveland

You probably know someone who sells or does something on the side separate from their day job, like dog walking, selling jewelry or makeup.

The list is endless.

In fact, according to a study from bankrate.com, 44 million Americans have a side hustle.

A side hustle is defined as a way to make some extra cash that allows flexibility to pursue what you're most interested in.

Turning your passion into profit, the average side hustler makes about $250 a month.

"It's something that helps me channel some of the energy I have outside of work,” said Stamy Paul.

Paul is the V.P. of Human Resources for the Northern Division of Airgas in Independence.

The company is the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hard goods.

"It's very demanding. Here it's connecting with people on a personal and professional level to make their work experience even more satisfying,” explained Paul.

Outside of her day job, Paul runs a nonprofit called Graffiti Heart. She's teamed up with local graffiti artists to create the organization.

Their mission is to inspire and promote artists' work, while raising money for underserved youth. Graffiti Heart has donated 16 full scholarships to the Cleveland Institute of Art's pre-college program.

"Getting to meet some of these students who actually get the grants and get to participate in programs they wouldn't be able to otherwise is really awesome."

The colorful murals are seen all over the Cleveland area, getting the attention of many.

John Gliha is a search consultant at Alliance Search Solutions. He helps place specific candidates that company's are looking for.

"It's pretty detailed and it can be stressful," said Gliha. "It's on me to further their career and to help them succeed in what they're looking to do and where their looking to lead that change."

When John's not busy with career placements, he's using his pipes to do voiceovers for several clients.

"It's been a passion of mine for years,” said Gliha.

A teacher encouraged him to use his voice and now it's become his side hustle.

"My classmates would say you sound like an announcer guy," explained Gliha. "Every time I hear my voice I kinda cringe because I don't like the sound of it."

John's side hustle has been lucrative over the years.

The average voiceover artist makes anywhere from $20 to $200 for an hour of work.

India Gill is a full-time student and researcher at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. She's getting her PhD in studying different disease patterns in populations and working as an intervention program manager to helping people quit smoking at the same time.

"I never thought that I could really work full-time and go to school, but I'm able to juggle all three,” said India Gill.

Her side hustle is Karis Dolls. A collection focusing on supporting girls of multicultural backgrounds from a variety of family structures and experiences.

"We're taking parents experiencing divorce also blended families any children that are adopted of foster care. So I wanted to create something special,” stated Gill.

The 31- year-old's invested $10,000 into the business.

It's in the manufacturing phase. India hopes to have them launched soon.

"I would love for children to look at my dolls and have pride,” expressed Gill.

Pursuing your passion. Side hustles, who knows, that second job could turn into your main gig.

Gliha showed off his voice over skills saying, "Catch Tucker and Tanaka on Cleveland 19 news at 11!”

Thinking about starting a side hustle? Here's some free and inspirational advice:

Stamy Paul: Founder & President Graffiti Heart

“The great thing about starting a side hustle is that it comes with very little risk and downside because your regular gig will keep you afloat, but the side hustle typically allows you to channel your creative passion and can be tremendously fulfilling. If you have an idea and a passion, just do it. I fill most of my down time with my side hustle and it has paid off. Start with the idea, develop a simple plan and vet your idea with a handful of people you trust to get feedback and then start marketing the idea. Soon, you may get that first opportunity which you can then leverage the heck out of! If you have a passion, it will come through in your hustle to the market. Like my tattoo: #believe “

John Gliha: Voiceovers

“If you're looking to start a side hustle, do exactly that--hustle. So many people are looking to start something by just floating through putting in 50 percent of the effort, and are rarely successful. Put your heart in it. It takes guts to go solo. Plus, you never know who you'll inspire along the way.”

India Gill: Karis Dolls

“What are you waiting for? Follow your heart and get started today! We are blessed to have so many organizations here in Cleveland that support entrepreneurs. My advice is to find advisers to keep you on track, conduct market research, and help you obtain funding. Also it's important to partner with a mentor or an expert in your field who can help guide you along the way. Mentors have a wealth of knowledge, connections in the industry, and valuable experiences to help you make the best decisions. Most importantly I would listen to their lessons learned. Soak up as much as you can! Yes, juggling a full time job and a side hustle is challenging but it's definitely achievable. You have to get creative to find time for both. It's important to never give up on your dreams. Never lose sight of your passion and what originally inspired you to start your business. Believe in you. It will all be worth it in the end!”

