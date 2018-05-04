Local kid Tony Morris fighting for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns

Tony Morris (5) of Heidelberg University is trying out for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns. (Source: Heidelberg University)

The Cleveland Browns just finished their first practice of rookie minicamp.

It was an exciting day for many players, making their life long dreams a reality.

For highly touted recruits like Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward opportunities will come instantly, for others - not so much.

The latter are the undrafted free agents and college seniors called to camp on a tryout basis.

This is where the real grind is.

Currently 28 players are competing for an opportunity to make the Cleveland Browns 90-man roster.

One of the men in the trenches is Heidelberg University wide receiver Tony Morris.

The 5-foot-11-inch wideout will spend the next 3 days fighting for as he would put it - 'his life'.

The NFL has been a lifelong dream for the Fairborn, OH native. He cut his teeth playing Division III football at Heidelberg University, where he saw that dreams of the NFL weren't too far fetched.

Years prior Heidelberg alum Donteea Dye saw his dreams come true as he earned a spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That 2015 rookie campaign he started in 5 games, and contributed on special teams for the Buccaneers.

Dye has been a mentor for Morris since he graduated and has been in talks with him leading up to the big day.

"Stay focused and get in that playbook", was the advice Tony Morris received from his 'big brother'.

Simple yet effective: Morris hopes to pick up where Dye left off and earn a spot with the Cleveland Browns this upcoming season.

