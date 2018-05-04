Cleveland's 'Evil Genius' talks dismantling Toronto: 19 Sports O - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's 'Evil Genius' talks dismantling Toronto: 19 Sports Overtime

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source AP Images) (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

  • Mark Schwab has a special guest to discuss Cavs, the one and only Evil Genius from Cavs: The Blog
  • They look ahead to Game 3, and try to pinpoint Toronto's lackluster start
  • Plus, Eric Bailey, of the Tulsa World, checks in to talk Baker Mayfield, who he covered for all 3 years the QB was at Oklahoma

Join Schwabby and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly