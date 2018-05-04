Youngstown Police uncover body stuffed in trash can; investigation under way

Youngstown Police have confirmed a body was found stuffed in a trash can Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the body was discovered along the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue.

The coroner arrived on scene Thursday evening to help process the scene and remove the body.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

The victim has not yet been identified.

