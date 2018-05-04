Cleveland fire truck partially swallowed by sinkhole on city's e - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland fire truck partially swallowed by sinkhole on city's east side

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Cleveland Fire Department) (Source: Cleveland Fire Department)
(Source: Cleveland Fire Department) (Source: Cleveland Fire Department)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland Fire Department pumper truck was ground to a halt when it got lodged in a sinkhole Friday morning on the city's east side.

A group of cadets were headed to a training exercise when the hole opened up and swallowed the rear left side of the truck on Utica Avenue, near East 60th Street.

Utica Avenue was shut down and the truck was eventually towed out.

The hole was roughly six feet long, and three feet wide.

Road crews are working to address the issue.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly