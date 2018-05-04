Cleveland fire truck partially swallowed by sinkhole on city's east side

A Cleveland Fire Department pumper truck was ground to a halt when it got lodged in a sinkhole Friday morning on the city's east side.

A group of cadets were headed to a training exercise when the hole opened up and swallowed the rear left side of the truck on Utica Avenue, near East 60th Street.

Utica Avenue was shut down and the truck was eventually towed out.

The hole was roughly six feet long, and three feet wide.

Road crews are working to address the issue.

SUNKEN PUMPER. En route to a training exercise, CLE ?? Cadets found a sinkhole at East 60 and Utica. Utica Closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/s3LiCRLphB — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 4, 2018

The #CLE?? Pumper has been removed from the sinkhole on Utica. Street remains closed at E.60th. No injuries. Drive safely! pic.twitter.com/luFCf3YV0T — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 4, 2018

