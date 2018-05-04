Cleveland home goes up in flames on city's west side

Cleveland firefighters are actively working to douse a house fire on the city's west side.

According to police radio traffic, the fire broke out at 3060 West 47th St. at about 9 p.m.

Firefighters reported the house appeared abandoned, and likely had squatters living in it.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire will be investigated.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.