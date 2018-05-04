Mayfield's Discovery Tours cancels all school trips, suspends operations

Discovery Tours is closed for business.

The embattled Mayfield tour company informed several school districts Friday that it was canceling all school trips and suspending operations.

The company has also shut down its website and social media pages.

Affected Northeast Ohio school districts include: Chagrin Falls, Hudson, North Royalton, Mentor, Oberlin, Solon and Twinsburg.

More than 100 complaints have been filed against Discovery Tours to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The Summit County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the ongoing situation.

