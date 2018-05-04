Cleveland Brewery morphs into Star Wars cantina for 'May the Fourth be with you' day

The Cleveland Brewery was converted into the fictional Mos Eisley Cantina for May 4.

Alex Barona dressed as her favorite Star Wars character for May the Fourth be with you night at the Cleveland Brewery.

The Cleveland Brewery, 777 E 185th St., Cleveland, became a hive of scum of villainy Friday night, May 4. A fact that fans of the fictional Star Wars universe will love.

The local brewery, owned by John Fuduric and his wife, embraced National Star Wars day, May 4th, by converting his brewery into the fictional Star Wars bar - the Mos Eisley Cantina. For some time May the 4th has been accepted by Star Wars fans as an official holiday, however after Disney acquired the franchise they embraced the 4th which fans affectionately celebrate, "May the 4th we with you day."

"The most exciting part is seeing adults become kids again," Fuduric said before opening the brewery for several hundred customers who came through Friday night.

With Star Wars soundtracks playing in the background costumed characters, including the Figrin D'an and the Model Nodes band made an appearance to the delight of patrons who celebrated their love of the universe created by George Lucas in 1977.

