Do you live within a flood plain in Northeast Ohio?

The weather has finally turned and with the warming temperatures comes the threat of severe weather.

We can get some heavy thunderstorms and with that the possibility of flooding.

If you are interested in finding out if you live in a flood plain there is an easy way to check.

Here is the FEMA website that requires you to only plug in your address.

Ohio is not considered a flood-prone state.

Since 1978, insurance companies have paid out flood claims worth $19 billion in Louisiana and $15 billion in Texas.

Comparatively, the payout to Ohio victims of floods is just over $313 million.

That fact will not make the people who live in Independence feel any better.

Independence far and away leads Northeast Ohio cities as residents there have received over $12 million in flood-related claims.

Valley View is a distant second at about $5 million.

