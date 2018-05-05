Northeast Ohio weather: Cool down for your Monday-but we're back to more sunshine

* Cooler & Becoming Sunny on Monday

* Bus Stop Temps in the Upper 40s

* Sunny & near perfect Tuesday

Showers and any thunder will end early tonight as we get ready for a chilly overnight. Get ready for some amazing weather...we get warmer each day. It's back to work and back to school on Monday as skies become mainly sunny and as temperatures recover to much cooler readings in the 50swith a lake breeze and in land should make it into the low 60s.. The next real prospect for showers and storms doesn't show up until Wednesday night.