UPDATE: Steel Vengeance reopens at Cedar Point after coaster review

Steel Vengeance is back open at Cedar Point.

The Cedar Point Police Department said the amusement park's newest coaster was closed earlier in the day on Saturday.

Cedar Point officials said around 1:30 p.m. the coaster's train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station.

Four people were reviewed by the park's First Aid and went back into the park, according to Cedar Point officials.

This is the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster, meaning it combines a smooth steel track set atop a wooden structure and reaches a height of 200 feet.

Cedar Point says this ride shatters 10 world records, including tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster.

