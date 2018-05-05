No injuries reported after train cars catch on fire in Erie County

The dispatcher said this happened at the train yard in Groton Township.

An Erie County dispatcher said no injuries have been reported after train cars caught on fire in Erie County on Saturday.

The dispatcher said this happened at the train yard in Groton Township.

At least five fire departments responded to the scene, according to dispatchers.

Firefighters staged the area because some of the train cars contained ethanol.

State Route 4 is back open. About 15 miles of the route was closed earlier in the day.

