Several fire departments respond to fire at Mogadore Fieldhouse

Dispatchers said several firefighters responded to a fire at the Mogadore Fieldhouse on South Cleveland Road on Saturday.

The report of the fire came out around 2:15 p.m. on May 5.

At this time there has been no report of any injuries.

The Mogadore Athletics Twitter account thanked the fire departments who responded to the scene.

The social media account also posted a photo of the damage.

Fieldhouse took it on the chin today. Thankfully everyone is safe. Great job Mogadore fire department with help from surrounding departments. pic.twitter.com/0hCR1HnE3V — Mogadore Athletics (@MogAthletics) May 5, 2018

