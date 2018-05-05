Several fire departments respond to fire at Mogadore Fieldhouse - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Several fire departments respond to fire at Mogadore Fieldhouse

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
MOGADORE, OH (WOIO) -

Dispatchers said several firefighters responded to a fire at the Mogadore Fieldhouse on South Cleveland Road on Saturday.

The report of the fire came out around 2:15 p.m. on May 5.

At this time there has been no report of any injuries.

The Mogadore Athletics Twitter account thanked the fire departments who responded to the scene.

The social media account also posted a photo of the damage. 

