LaMuth Middle School says Chicago trip still on amidst controversy

More than 200 students at LaMuth Middle School in Painesville will be heading to Chicago thanks to some help from the school board.

“Today we had a school board meeting and they’ve agreed to help us front the cost,” LaMuth 7th grade teacher and trip coordinator Jonathan Breech said.

Breech just wants a happy outcome for others who’re in the same boat.

“I hope and pray that other schools will find similar resolution. These are priceless memories for these kids and they deserve to go,” said Breech.

